Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.66 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after acquiring an additional 595,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,980,000 after purchasing an additional 412,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

