Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.