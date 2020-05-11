Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

