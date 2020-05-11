Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $136.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $137.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after acquiring an additional 563,973 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

