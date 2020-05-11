Fortis Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Fortis stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.