Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,806. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

