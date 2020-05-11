Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Update

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the April 15th total of 345,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

FTAI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. 715,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,457. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $893.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo purchased 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,618,584.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,116.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,661,640 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

