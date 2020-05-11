Forward Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,592,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,334. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.