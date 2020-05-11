Forward Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 3.8% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,764. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

