Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,588,000 after buying an additional 2,308,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,586,000 after buying an additional 701,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,104. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

