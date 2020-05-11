Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 668.56 ($8.79).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRES shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 681 ($8.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 606 ($7.97) price objective (down from GBX 654 ($8.60)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 683.91 ($9.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 690.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 646.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 456.51 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 921.20 ($12.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

