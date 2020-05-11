FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases $13,120.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Brian R. Ford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $13,120.00.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.28. 1,559,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.29%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

