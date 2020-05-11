FTX Token Price Tops $2.74 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00031796 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $260.92 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00044318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.67 or 0.03722952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00056633 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011635 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008203 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

