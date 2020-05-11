Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 217.5% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FTEK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,050,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,583. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuel Tech stock. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Network owned 0.23% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

