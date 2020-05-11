FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, ABCC, Livecoin and LATOKEN. FunFair has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $595,287.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.02122015 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00090416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00175057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, LATOKEN, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, C2CX, ZB.COM, IDEX, Binance, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

