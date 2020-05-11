FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits Market Cap of $4,412.72

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $4,412.72 and $37,587.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00352392 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000974 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009363 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009464 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

