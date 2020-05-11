FuzeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $339,893.41 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One FuzeX token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, CPDAX and Allbit. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $339,893.41 and $19,834.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.02048102 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00169573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Token Store, Coinbe, COSS and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

