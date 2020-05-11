GameCredits Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, YoBit and Coinrail. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $19,845.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00483502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005924 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003055 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, BitBay, HitBTC, Coinrail, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

