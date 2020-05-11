Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $4.60. 1,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,443. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

