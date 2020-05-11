Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 163.6% in April

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GMDA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 131,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.