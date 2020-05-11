Gas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.56 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Gas has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00014625 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Bitbns, Binance and Gate.io. Gas has a market cap of $12.72 million and $14.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.02127107 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00175094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00041302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bitinka, Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX, Koinex, Poloniex, Bitbns, Huobi, Coinnest and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

