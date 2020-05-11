Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $4,695,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

