Genuine Parts Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

GPC stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

