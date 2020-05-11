George Cabell Williams III Acquires 12,104 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Director George Cabell Williams III purchased 12,104 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04.

Shares of SAR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SAR shares. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.