George Joseph Purchases 103,465 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph bought 103,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80.

George Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury General alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67.

NYSE MCY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Mercury General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.