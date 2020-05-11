Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,491. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.