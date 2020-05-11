Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 0.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,777,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after buying an additional 469,640 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 251,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 24,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. 2,894,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

