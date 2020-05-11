Girard Partners LTD. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 170,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.