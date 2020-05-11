Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.71 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 67.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.7% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $25.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,414.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.32. The company has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

