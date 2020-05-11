Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.