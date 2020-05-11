Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 1,908 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,290. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

