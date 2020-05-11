Girard Partners LTD. Sells 998 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 184,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 57,566 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.90. 242,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

