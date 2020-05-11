Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 78.7% in April

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 90,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,737. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $338.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,114,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,332 shares during the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

