Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Ruth Ann Marshall Sells 1,600 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ruth Ann Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00.

GPN stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.60. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

