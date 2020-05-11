Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.76.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE:GPN opened at $175.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $174.37. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

