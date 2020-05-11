GMB Trading 51.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One GMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. In the last week, GMB has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. GMB has a market cap of $1.14 million and $10,068.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.03692581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00056521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.