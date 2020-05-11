GNY (GNY) Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. GNY has a market cap of $2.77 million and $11,319.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 12% against the dollar. One GNY token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About GNY

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

