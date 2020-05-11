Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 5,146,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,384. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $116.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

