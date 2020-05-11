Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

GS traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.42. 129,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

