GoldMint Price Down 26.1% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $824,079.62 and $2,000.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02186631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00174437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

