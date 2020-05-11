Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.