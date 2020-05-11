Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the April 15th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,378. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 35.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

