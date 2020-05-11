Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $381.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $246.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

