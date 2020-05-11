GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.