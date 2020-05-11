GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,499 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

