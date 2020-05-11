GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.40 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. GXChain has a market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00005140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Bit-Z and QBTC. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Binance, Gate.io, BigONE, DragonEX, QBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.