Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.88% of Haemonetics worth $595,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,633,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,965,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Shares of HAE opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

