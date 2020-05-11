Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

