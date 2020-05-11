Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 5.98% of Hanesbrands worth $163,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. 858,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

