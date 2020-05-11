Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.13 ($19.25).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Liberum Capital cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,505 ($19.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.84. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

